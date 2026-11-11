New hidden assets worth hundreds of millions of hryvnias were discovered in Tetiana Krupa's financial disclosure statement

The National Agency for Corruption Prevention (NACP) has completed a full audit of the 2024 financial disclosure statement of Tetiana Krupa, the former head of the Khmelnytskyi Regional Center for Medical and Social Examination. The audit revealed inaccurate information totaling more than 19.8 million hryvnias, as well as signs of illicit enrichment amounting to more than 235.9 million hryvnias.

According to the document, the audit took place from April 30 to October 15, 2026. It covered information regarding the income, monetary assets, property, and financial transactions of Krupa and her family members.

One of the violations identified was the declaration of inaccurate information regarding the value of a Rolex watch. In her declaration, Krupa stated that she acquired ownership of the watch on June 1, 2024, and that its value was 405,000 UAH.

However, according to the results of a forensic appraisal, the market value of the watch on the date of purchase was estimated at 1.28 million UAH. At the same time, the NACP identified discrepancies in the information regarding the income of Krupa and her husband. In particular, the agency identified discrepancies between the declared amounts and the information received from banking institutions and tax authorities.

The auditors paid particular attention to the couple’s financial assets. According to the NACP, the declaration listed funds whose actual balances did not match the information provided by financial institutions. The agency also investigated the origin of significant amounts of cash and financial transactions related to the purchase of property.

In particular, the audit established that as of the end of 2024, Krupa and her husband held cash assets, a portion of which could not be traced to legitimate income.

According to the NACP’s findings, the 2024 declaration contained inaccurate information totaling 19.9 million UAH. The agency noted that the identified discrepancies exceed the threshold for criminal liability for declaring inaccurate information.

In addition, the NACP identified signs of illicit enrichment totaling 235.9 million hryvnias. The document states that the relevant assets exceeded the lawful income of Krupa and her husband.

During its analysis, the agency took into account information regarding financial assets, income, banking transactions, and property purchases. In particular, the agency examined the circumstances surrounding the purchase of a 2024 Porsche Cayenne, as well as significant amounts of cash that appeared in the couple’s financial transactions.

The NACP also determined that the declaration did not include all information regarding certain financial transactions and monetary assets. At the same time, based on the results of the audit, the agency found no evidence of unjustified assets within the scope of a separate procedure provided for by law.

As a result, the NACP concluded that Krupa’s declaration contained indications of violations as provided for in Article 366-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, which concerns the declaration of false information, and Article 368-5 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine regarding illegal enrichment.

At the same time, the NACP’s findings do not constitute a court ruling on the person’s guilt. The final legal assessment of the established circumstances must be provided by authorized law enforcement agencies and the court.

The report also states that the agency must take steps to obtain explanations from the declarant regarding the identified inaccurate information, and the results of the review are subject to publication on the NACP’s official website.

This is reported with reference to the NACP’s memorandum dated October 23, 2026. Additional information is available in the declaration.

As a reminder, the trial of a figure symbolizing corruption at the Medical and Social Expertise Commission (MSEC) has begun, and Tetyana Krupa is awaiting sentencing.

Tetyana Krupa, the former head of the Khmelnytskyi Regional Center for Medical and Social Expertise, who is suspected of illicit enrichment, filed her 2025 declaration. Despite being under investigation and the public outcry surrounding the case, the document shows a further increase in her family’s wealth.

Krupa is free to move about the country—the court has extended her release on bail for two months.

Krupa, the controversial former head of the Khmelnytskyi Regional Medical and Social Examination Center, declared millions in cash.

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