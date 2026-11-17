Law enforcement officials have exposed Yuriy Kremenets, director of the municipal enterprise “Volyn Regional Blood Service Center,” for extorting bribes from his subordinates.

According to the investigation, the official forced employees to return to him a portion of their bonuses for August and September 2026, threatening to completely deprive them of future bonus payments if they refused. Between August and October, law enforcement documented that the suspect had received 250,000 hryvnias in illicit gains.

During authorized searches of the company director’s residence, investigators discovered and seized large sums of cash in various currencies: 210,000 U.S. dollars, 240,000 euros, and 850,000 hryvnias, totaling over 22 million hryvnias. At the request of the prosecutor’s office, the court ordered the seized funds to be frozen.

The suspect was charged under Part 3 of Article 368 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (receipt of an unlawful benefit by a public official, combined with extortion), which carries a sentence of five to ten years’ imprisonment. The court ordered him to be held in pretrial detention, with the possibility of posting bail in the amount of 266,240 hryvnias, and suspended him from his position.

Source: The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) and the Volyn Regional Prosecutor’s Office.

In the Khmelnytskyi region, an oncologist at a medical facility in the Kamianets-Podilskyi district was notified that he is suspected of receiving 12,000 U.S. dollars in exchange for influencing a decision regarding the determination of disability status. This was reported by the Khmelnytskyi Regional Prosecutor’s Office.

In the Chernihiv region, a doctor demanded a bribe in exchange for a medical report confirming the death of a soldier.

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