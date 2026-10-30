An internal investigation was conducted at the Kyiv Regional Children’s Hospital in Boyarka following complaints from patients’ parents about inadequate conditions, filth, and a lack of necessary medications. The investigation revealed violations of medical care standards at the facility.

According to a response from the Health Department of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration to a request from “UP. Life,” reprimands were issued to certain hospital employees.

The incident that sparked public outcry was first reported in late October by musician and veteran Sviatoslav Boiko. His one-year-old daughter, Katrusya, was admitted to a hospital in Boyarka with burns after she knocked over a kettle of boiling water onto herself.

Upon arrival, it turned out that the facility lacked hot water, burn dressings, and medications—such as ointments, Nurofen, or acetaminophen. In addition, the conditions in the ward were unsatisfactory: the room was dirty, and the walls were peeling.

The father claimed that the medical staff asked for household supplies (laundry detergent, dish soap, scrub brushes, rubbing alcohol, chlorhexidine, and rubber gloves) or a “charitable donation” of 200 hryvnias. The child also had to wait a long time for an examination and dressing change, and during the procedure, he said, a nurse cut his daughter’s skin with scissors.

In a comment to “UP. Life,” Sviatoslav said that his daughter is currently at Kyiv City Children’s Clinical Hospital No. 1. The girl is continuing her treatment and has been provided with all necessary medications and medical supplies.

What was discovered during the investigation?

On October 23, representatives from the Kyiv Regional State Administration’s Department of Health and the Ministry of Health visited the medical facility. They inspected the ward, reviewed medical records, checked the availability of medications and medical supplies, and spoke with the parents of other patients and the medical staff.

The specialists found that the girl’s medical record lacked documented evidence of certain laboratory tests required by the standard of care for burn patients. These included electrolyte levels, blood chemistry, glucose levels, and a urinalysis.

In addition, an internal quality control review of medical care conducted by the hospital on October 26 revealed a discrepancy with the local clinical pathway for Patient No. 41 regarding the performance of blood chemistry tests and a urinalysis.

At the same time, the Department emphasized that the documents provided are insufficient to unequivocally determine exactly how long the child waited for an initial examination by a doctor and whether her skin was indeed damaged during dressing changes.

Also, during the monitoring visit, the nurse who admitted the patient confirmed that the parents were offered charitable assistance—either household goods or 200 hryvnias in cash.

The Department reported that the hospital conducted an internal investigation into this matter and took corrective action. Specifically, on October 21, the facility approved regulations governing charitable assistance.

The response also noted that the hospital has an approved list of paid medical services and their costs. The facility has a payment terminal and a QR code for payments for such services.

According to the hospital, as of October 23, the facility had pain medications, infusion therapy supplies, antiseptics, specialized wound dressings, anti-burn gel dressings, and other necessary medical supplies.

During the inspection of the surgical department, pediatric forms of pain relievers, infusion solutions, and dressing materials were also found—items whose absence had been reported by the girl’s father.

However, the Department noted that the presence of these supplies during the monitoring visit does not prove that they were available to medical staff at the time the child was being treated on October 20–21.

The monitoring also revealed that some of the hospital’s facilities require repairs and improvements to the conditions for children and the adults caring for them.

Renovation work is ongoing at the facility, particularly in the surgical and pediatric wards. As a result, some of the surgical beds have been temporarily moved to the pediatric ward.

Regarding hot water at the hospital, officials reported that the supply was suspended for one day due to technical work involved in switching the boiler room from alternative fuel to natural gas. Water service was restored after the work was completed.

Medical staff received a reprimand

On October 26, an extraordinary meeting of the hospital’s medical council was held, during which the results of the internal investigation and the explanations provided by the medical staff were reviewed.

As a result, certain employees were held accountable through disciplinary action—they received reprimands. The corresponding decision was approved by an order from the hospital’s general director.

The Medical Council also recommended introducing weekly administrative rounds in the surgical department to strengthen oversight of the quality of care during inpatient treatment.

This was reported by the Health Department of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration in response to a request from “UP. Life.”

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