Dii now offers the option to have a sign language interpreter present during an online wedding ceremony

In Ukraine, the functionality of the “Online Marriage” service in the “Diya” app has been expanded. From now on, people with hearing and/or speech impairments can use the services of a sign language interpreter free of charge directly during the wedding ceremony.

This new feature is intended to make state marriage registration more accessible to people who need additional support when communicating. The sign language interpreter service is free of charge for the bride and groom.

To use this service, when submitting a marriage registration application through the “Diya” app, you must check the appropriate box in the support options field and specify the type of impairment—hearing and/or speech.

After that, a sign language interpreter will join the online ceremony and facilitate communication between the couple and an employee of the Digital Office of the Civil Registry and Civil Status Acts Department of the Ministry of Justice.

This update was implemented in accordance with Cabinet of Ministers Resolution No. 994 of August 6, 2026. The document provides for expanding the accessibility of digital services and the option to engage a sign language interpreter during remote marriage registration.

According to the Ministry of Justice, 135,316 marriages were registered in Ukraine during the first nine months of 2026. Of these, 47,306 couples got married through the “Diya” app—that’s nearly 35% of the total number of registered marriages.

Since the service launched in September 2024, more than 82,000 couples have taken advantage of the option for remote marriage registration.

The Ministry of Justice also plans to expand the capabilities of this digital service. Specifically, by the end of 2026, in collaboration with “Ukrposhta,” the ministry plans to begin the phased implementation of international delivery of marriage certificates.

This was reported by the Ministry of Justice of Ukraine.

As a reminder, it is now possible in Ukraine to apply through the “Diya” app for pregnancy and childbirth benefits, as well as childcare assistance for children under one year of age.

A new service is being developed for the “Diya” app and portal that will allow users to submit online notifications regarding the start of construction or renovation of private homes, garden houses, and summer cottages up to two stories high (excluding attics), as well as garages and outbuildings.

An AI agent has been launched in the “Diya” app to help users obtain documents and pay fines.

As a reminder, “Diya” has automated the renewal of employee reservations.

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