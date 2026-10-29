October 30 has been declared a Day of Mourning in Dnipro for those killed in Russian attacks

October 30 has been declared a day of mourning in Dnipro to honor the memory of those who died on October 29 as a result of a drone attack on the train station, as well as to honor the memory of all victims of Russian attacks in October.

The corresponding order was issued by Dnipro Mayor Boris Filatov. Fourteen people were killed in the Russian Federation’s morning strike on the train station, and nine more people have died from enemy attacks over the past month. Those injured are currently in city hospitals recovering from major surgeries.

According to the decree, flags will be flown at half-mast in Dnipro on the day of mourning, and businesses and institutions are encouraged to join in the commemoration by displaying national flags with black ribbons on their buildings.

Russian troops launched a precision strike with a rocket-powered drone on the train station. The enemy drone struck one of the platforms directly, where commuter train No. 866 from Dnipro to Zaporizhzhia was parked and people were standing. As a result of the attack, 14 civilians were killed, and more than 10 others were injured, many of whom are in serious condition.

Source: Dnipro Mayor Boris Filatov.

As a reminder, on October 29, the occupiers attacked the train station in Dnipro.

Ukrzaliznytsia provided details on the circumstances of the Russian strike on the Dnipro train station, which resulted in the deaths and injuries of civilian passengers. According to the company, an air raid alert had been issued at the station in advance, and after an increased threat was detected, passengers on the electric train bound for Zaporizhzhia began to be evacuated. There were more than 10 minutes remaining before the strike.

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