In Dnipro, metro service, as well as all tram and trolleybus routes, have been temporarily suspended due to an emergency power outage. However, the city’s metro stations continue to operate as shelters.

According to the city council, above-ground electric transit services will remain suspended until voltage at the traction substations powering the overhead contact system is fully stabilized. In addition, Dnipro Mayor Boris Filatov reported that as a result of enemy attacks, the occupiers destroyed 18 trolleybuses in the city.

Source: Dnipro City Council and Dnipro Mayor Boris Filatov.

On Sunday, November 22, 2026, emergency power outages were implemented in Dnipro, as well as in the Dniprovskyi, Samarivskyi, and Kam’yans’kyi districts of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.

As of the evening of November 22, due to the difficult situation in the power grid, emergency power outages are currently in effect in five regions—Dnipropetrovsk, Kharkiv, Poltava, Zaporizhzhia, and Sumy.

In the Zaporizhzhia region, special emergency power outage schedules (SGAV) have been implemented.

The situation is most critical in the Odesa region, where repeated strikes have damaged facilities critical to the power supply.

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