In Dnipro, a former immigration service official was sentenced to five years in prison for organizing a scheme to expedite passport processing in exchange for money. Prosecutors from the city’s Livoberezhna District Prosecutor’s Office proved her guilt in court.

According to the case file, in 2018, the woman held the position of head of one of the district departments of the Main Directorate of the State Migration Service in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast. At that time, she and an acquaintance organized an illegal scheme to obtain undue benefits in exchange for expediting the processing of documents.

Her accomplice posted ads on the OLX platform offering to help expedite the processing of Ukrainian passports, foreign passports, and other documents. The former official, using her position, ensured their issuance outside the standard processing times.

The cost of the “service” was $200.

While receiving the funds, the convicted woman was caught and, at the prosecutor’s request, removed from her position.

Separately, a case of official forgery was established: the official entered false information into the time sheets of a subordinate who received a salary for the period during which she was actually absent from work.

In 2022, the trial was suspended due to the defendant’s departure abroad and her being placed on the wanted list. In 2024, she voluntarily returned from abroad, after which the court resumed the trial.

On October 27, 2026, the court found her guilty of official forgery and of a public official receiving an unlawful benefit (Part 1 of Article 366 and Part 3 of Article 368 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

In addition, she is prohibited for three years from holding positions involving organizational, managerial, administrative, or economic responsibilities in government agencies.

The period for appealing the verdict is currently ongoing. This was reported by the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Prosecutor’s Office.

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