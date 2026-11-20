On the evening of November 18, 2026, a traffic accident involving a member of the Ukrainian National Guard occurred in downtown Dnipro. A woman was killed in the accident, and another female passenger was taken to the hospital.

The State Bureau of Investigations has launched an investigation into the circumstances of the accident.

According to preliminary reports, the Ukrainian National Guard servicemember, who was driving the car, veered off the road and crashed into a utility pole. As a result of the collision, one of the female passengers was killed, while the other sustained injuries and was taken to the hospital. The driver was not injured. A preliminary examination showed that he was sober.

It is noted that SBI officers arrived at the scene of the accident and conducted initial investigative actions. All circumstances and causes of the accident are currently being determined.

Criminal proceedings have been initiated

Criminal proceedings have been initiated under Part 2 of Article 286 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine—violation of traffic safety rules resulting in the death of the victim.

The Dnipro Specialized Prosecutor’s Office for the Eastern Region is overseeing the proceedings.

Employees of the State Bureau of Investigation are investigating the circumstances of the accident.

In the Kyiv region, a drunk driver fatally struck a woman and fled the scene of the accident.

In the Stryi region, a 51-year-old driver was notified of his status as a suspect after he struck a pedestrian and left the scene of the accident. According to the investigation, his blood alcohol level was 17 times the legal limit.

In Kyiv, an intoxicated driver struck a teenager riding an electric scooter.

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