Law enforcement officials have charged a 48-year-old Dnipro resident with hitting a woman and her young child on a crosswalk in the city center while driving under the influence of alcohol.

The accident occurred on the evening of November 16, 2026. According to the investigation, the driver of a Jaguar struck a 28-year-old woman and her 6-year-old daughter as they were crossing the street at a regulated crosswalk while the traffic light was green. After the collision, the out-of-control car veered off the road and crashed into a fence.

As a result of the accident, the mother sustained moderate injuries, and the child suffered minor injuries. A sobriety test revealed that the driver’s blood alcohol level was 2.31 per mille.

The driver was detained in accordance with Article 208 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine. The issue of imposing a preventive measure on him is currently being decided. The suspect’s actions have been classified under Part 1 of Article 286-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (violation of traffic safety rules by a person under the influence of alcohol, resulting in moderate bodily injury to the victim).

Source: Dnipro Regional Prosecutor’s Office.

Police in Kyiv Oblast are investigating the circumstances of a fatal accident in the village of Mala Vilshanka, Bila Tserkva District, where a 31-year-old driver, while heavily intoxicated, struck a female pedestrian and fled the scene.

In the Stryi region, a 51-year-old driver was notified of being a suspect after he struck a female pedestrian and fled the scene of the accident. According to the investigation, his blood alcohol level was 17 times the legal limit.

In Kyiv, a drunk driver struck a teenager riding an electric scooter.

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