On Saturday, November 21, emergency power outages were implemented in Dnipro and four districts of the Dnipropetrovsk region. As a result, consumers should not rely on their usual schedules for hourly power restrictions.

Emergency power outages are in effect in Dnipro, as well as in the Dniprovskyi, Samarivskyi, Pavlohradskyi, and Kam’yanskyi districts of the region. Due to these restrictions, local consumers may temporarily be without power.

DTEK emphasized that during emergency outages, the usual schedules for hourly power cuts do not apply. Accordingly, the actual time of power restoration may differ from the previously published schedule.

The utility company promises to provide further updates on any changes in the power supply situation.

This was reported by DTEK.

On Saturday, November 21, power will again be cut off in some regions of Ukraine. The restrictions will remain in effect around the clock: power-limitation schedules will be implemented for industry, while hourly outages will be in effect for residential and other consumers.

Power restrictions will be in effect around the clock due to the consequences of Russian attacks on the power grid.

Over the past 24 hours, the occupiers have been striking power generation, transmission, and distribution facilities. As of the morning of November 19, power outages were reported in the Dnipropetrovsk, Zhytomyr, Zaporizhzhia, Mykolaiv, and Sumy regions.

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