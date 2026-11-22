On Sunday, November 22, 2026, emergency power outages were implemented in Dnipro, as well as in the Dniprovskyi, Samarivskyi, and Kam’yans’kyi districts of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.

According to utility officials, the previously published schedules for hourly restrictions are temporarily suspended in these communities. At the same time, stabilization blackouts continue to be implemented across the rest of the region in accordance with the established schedules.

Residents of the region are urged to monitor updates on the distribution system operator’s official channels and to use electricity sparingly during the hours when it is available according to the schedule.

Source: DTEK Dnipro Power Grids.

On Sunday, November 22, 2026, special emergency power outage schedules (SEPOS) were implemented in the Zaporizhzhia region.

On November 22, Russian attacks caused new power outages in five regions of Ukraine. Consumers in the Dnipropetrovsk, Zhytomyr, Rivne, Odesa, and Kharkiv regions were partially left without electricity. The situation is most critical in the Odesa region, where repeated strikes have damaged facilities critical to the power supply.

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