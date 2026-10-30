The State Emergency Service explained how businesses can set up shelters for their employees

Businesses that do not have their own shelter must formally coordinate the use of the nearest protective structure with its owner. The State Emergency Service emphasizes that it is not permitted to independently select a shelter and assume it is automatically accessible to staff.

Viktor Vitovetskyi, director of the State Emergency Service’s Department of Civil Protection and Preventive Activities, made this statement during a briefing at Ukrinform.

“One issue that is of great interest to business entities and representatives—is it possible to simply find a shelter, for example, on publicly available resources, and say that it is a short distance away and that they will shelter their staff and visitors there? This approach poses certain risks, since every shelter has a specific capacity that is calculated,” Vitovetsky noted.

He reminded that corresponding standards have been established for different types of shelters and categories of the population.

“For example, if we’re talking about a radiation shelter with three-tiered beds, the calculation is 0.4 m² per person. If we’re talking about a preschool, it’s 3 m² per person. And there is a corresponding scale depending on the specific situation. These figures are standardized, and the shelter’s capacity depends on them,” explained the State Emergency Service representative.

Vitovetsky noted that assigning businesses to shelters on their own without considering the shelters’ capacity could lead to the number of people exceeding the number of available spots.

“This would be a very serious situation, since people simply wouldn’t fit into the shelter. Therefore, this approach needs to be formalized. It doesn’t necessarily have to be a formal contract or some standardized agreement. Here, it’s possible to formalize the relationship even through correspondence,” he said.

A representative of the State Emergency Service explained that a company can contact the shelter’s owner to find out its capacity and whether it can accommodate staff and visitors. The company must also specify exactly how many people will require protection.

With the shelter owner’s consent, the shelter may be used by the company’s employees and visitors.

Vitovetsky also noted that, in accordance with the law, having its own shelter allows a business to operate during a yellow alert level.

“If a business does not have its own shelter, current legislation already specifies the maximum permissible distances to a protective structure. In the case of multi-story buildings—four or more stories—this is 300 meters from the building. For lower-rise buildings, it is 500 meters. These are the so-called accessibility radii,” he said.

If there is a shelter—whether a fallout shelter, a radiation-proof shelter, or the most basic type of shelter—within these radii, the business is considered to have a protective structure.

As previously reported, in October 2026, the government adopted a resolution stipulating that shelters in preschool education facilities are to be used exclusively to protect those involved in the educational process. In other words, outsiders are not permitted to take shelter in kindergartens.

In other educational institutions, shelters may be used outside of school hours. Their use is also permitted during school hours; however, the institution’s director must ensure that children are kept separate from other people entering from the street.

In addition, the resolution provides for the possibility of installing temporary mobile shelters using an underground or semi-underground method under a simplified procedure, specifically with fewer requirements for obtaining permits.

Source: Ukrinform

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