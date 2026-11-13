DTEK reported that 10 power facilities in the Kyiv region were damaged over the course of a week

In the past week alone, the Russians have damaged 10 DTEK power facilities in the Kyiv region. The company reported this on its media channels.



“Our power engineers spent four days restoring power to more than 203,000 households. More than 200 crews are working on the restoration every day. But it’s not just local grids that have been damaged. Russia is also attacking Ukrenergo’s high-voltage grids, which supply electricity to the region. As a result, Ukrenergo has been forced to implement emergency and stabilizing power outages,” the statement said.



DTEK also reported that when power is restored, everyone tries to turn on water heaters, space heaters, and other appliances at the same time. This overloads the grids, causing new outages. Currently, there are hundreds of such incidents every day.

It’s worth noting that power workers are forced to interrupt their work and take shelter during air raid alerts.

The British broadcaster BBC published a report from one of DTEK’s thermal power plants, which was struck directly by a Russian ballistic missile.

Throughout October, DTEK power workers restored electricity to more than 6.7 million households in Kyiv, the Kyiv, Odesa, Dnipropetrovsk, and Donetsk regions, which had been left without power due to Russian shelling.



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