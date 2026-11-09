A man went to the Ministry of Internal Affairs service center in Dubno because he wanted to exchange his two-year provisional driver’s license—his first—for a permanent one. However, during the verification process, it turned out that the document was registered to someone else. The man explained that he had purchased the license online for 15,000 hryvnias, and instead of exchanging the documents at the center, he ended up having to deal with the police.

The incident occurred at the Ministry of Internal Affairs service center in Dubno. The man went there to exchange his two-year driver’s license—which he had received for the first time—for a permanent one. During the verification process, center staff cross-checked the information against government registries. It turned out that the license the visitor had brought belonged to someone else. As a result, they were unable to process the exchange, and the police were called to the scene.

The man explained that he had found an online ad offering fast-track processing of driver’s licenses. He clicked on the link and ordered a license for 15,000 hryvnias. In other words, instead of going through the official training and testing process, he took advantage of an online offer. Service centers of the Ministry of Internal Affairs emphasize that a driver’s license is not just a plastic card. The document verifies the driver’s identity and grants them the right to operate a vehicle. Therefore, it must be obtained strictly in accordance with established rules.

The legal path to obtaining a driver’s license involves formal training and passing exams at a Ministry of Internal Affairs service center. Offers to obtain the document quickly, without training or a knowledge test, may turn out to be fraudulent or result in an invalid license.

The ministry urges people not to purchase driver’s licenses through online advertisements and not to seek ways to circumvent the official procedure. More details on the process of obtaining a driver’s license can be found on the website of the Main Service Center of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

On November 7, a passenger minibus and a passenger car collided near the village of Kopachivka in the Volochysk community. As a result of the accident, 10 people were taken to the hospital.

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In Volyn, a drunk police officer struck two pedestrians and fled the scene.

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