Following the Russian attack on a shopping center in Dubno, Rivne Oblast, elevated levels of sulfur dioxide and nitrogen dioxide were detected in the air. Both substances are produced during combustion, and their concentrations exceeded permissible limits. Local authorities urged residents of Dubno and surrounding communities to limit their time outdoors and keep their windows closed.

Air quality was tested in Dubno, Rivne Oblast, following a Russian attack. Laboratory tests showed that the maximum permissible concentrations of two substances—sulfur dioxide and nitrogen dioxide—had been exceeded. “According to the test results in Dubno, concentrations of sulfur dioxide and nitrogen dioxide—which are combustion byproducts—exceeded the permissible limits,” the statement said.

These substances can be released into the air during fires. Elevated concentrations of these substances can irritate the eyes and respiratory tract and cause discomfort, especially in people with respiratory conditions. At the same time, the results of radiological measurements did not reveal any levels exceeding the natural background radiation level. In other words, no deviations were recorded for this indicator.

How to Protect Yourself from Polluted Air

Due to the detected pollution, authorities recommend that residents of Dubna and nearby communities follow a few simple rules.

Limit your time outdoors. If possible, do not stay outside for long periods and avoid intense physical activity outdoors.

Close windows and doors. If possible, turn off ventilation systems and air conditioners that draw air from outside.

Do not ventilate your home while the outdoor air is polluted. Open windows when air quality improves.

Wash up when you return home. Wash your hands and face, and change your clothes if necessary.

Monitor your health. If you develop a cough, eye irritation, or difficulty breathing, move to a room with cleaner air.

If you experience severe shortness of breath, chest pain, confusion, or a sudden deterioration in your well-being, call 103 or 112. Residents are advised to monitor further announcements from local authorities regarding air quality and to follow their recommendations until the situation improves. The Dubno District State Administration reported these findings.

As of the morning of October 20, air quality in the capital remains good, and monitoring stations are not recording significant pollution. You can monitor air quality readings in different areas of Kyiv in real time using the SaveEcoBot, LUN Misto AIR, and AQICN services.

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