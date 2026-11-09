A property worth more than $400,000 was found belonging to police officer Tsenov, a suspect in the "Carthage" case

Vladimir Tsenov, the first deputy head of the National Police’s Special Investigations Department and a suspect in the “Carthage” case, lives with his family in a house with a pool and a gym in the village of Hatne near Kyiv.

In the fall of 2022, his father, Mykola Tsenov, purchased the property for 7.32 million hryvnias, or about $200,000; however, architect Oleg Grechukh estimates the property’s actual market value to be at least twice the transaction amount. Taking into account a technical structure and shelter built later, the value of the entire complex could be 750,000–800,000 dollars.

Volodymyr Tsenov attributed his parents’ financial resources to their salaries, pensions, business activities, and the sale of real estate.

“At various times, my parents sold real estate properties they owned, and these transactions provided additional income for the family budget. The combination of these income sources made it possible to freely finance the purchase of the properties mentioned in your inquiry,” he noted in his response to journalists.

At the same time, journalists discovered that, according to official records, the official’s parents had not sold any property over the past ten years, and that his father had registered as a sole proprietor only after purchasing the real estate.

This is detailed in an investigation by hromadske.

On November 5, Volodymyr Tsenov, first deputy head of the National Police’s Department of Strategic Investigations, was brought before the court. He is suspected of covering up fraudulent call centers.

On November 5, the High Anti-Corruption Court considered a motion to impose a preventive measure on Volodymyr Tsenov, first deputy head of the Department of Strategic Investigations of the National Police. He is accused of covering up fraudulent call centers.

The High Anti-Corruption Court remanded Volodymyr Tsenov—first deputy head of the National Police’s Department of Strategic Investigations—in custody for 60 days, with an alternative bail of 15 million hryvnias. He is implicated in the “Carthage” case involving the “protection” of illegal call centers.

Bail in the amount of 15 million hryvnias was posted for Vladimir Tsenov, first deputy head of the National Police’s Department of Strategic Investigations. Of this amount, 13 million hryvnias were paid by his father, and another 2 million hryvnias were contributed by another individual.

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