The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine responded to the events in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka

Following the events of November 2 in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka, Kyiv Oblast, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine emphasized that the process of enlisting in the military and the return of service members after deserting their units must be carried out in accordance with the law and with respect for human dignity.

The circumstances of the incident are currently being investigated by the relevant state authorities: the State Bureau of Investigations has opened a criminal case, while the National Guard and the Ministry of Internal Affairs have launched internal investigations. The Security Service of Ukraine and the Office of the Military Ombudsman have also become involved in the investigation.

The agency emphasized that it supports an objective investigation and stressed that the right to demand compliance with the law does not give anyone the right to take the law into their own hands, threaten military personnel, or obstruct their activities. The General Staff reminded that military service requires discipline and responsibility, while dereliction of duty and insubordination entail legal liability.

Separately, military leadership warned against disseminating information about the whereabouts of military personnel, which could result in criminal liability under Article 114-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, and urged the public not to allow the enemy to exploit internal conflicts to discredit the Armed Forces.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (according to Ukrinform).

The Head of the Office of the President, Kirill Budanov, stated that those who instigated the events in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka will be identified and held accountable. According to him, an objective investigation has already been launched by the Prosecutor General’s Office and the relevant law enforcement agencies.

Dmytro Lubinets, the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights, has sent inquiries to law enforcement agencies regarding the incident in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka. The Ombudsman is demanding that the circumstances of the incident be clarified, that the legal grounds for the presence of military personnel and National Guard representatives in the building be verified, and that the actions of all those involved be assessed.

The military unit’s deployment site in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka housed servicemen who had participated in the defense of Mariupol and Azovstal, survived Russian captivity, and returned to duty. This was reported by Military Ombudswoman Olga Reshetilova.

Those whose unlawful actions are established must be held accountable in accordance with the law, she noted.

Earlier, the State Bureau of Investigation (DBR) opened a case regarding the clashes in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka.

As a reminder, Budanov responded to the events in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka.

The Azov Corps commented on the clash near the deployment site in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka.

Video: In Petropavlivska Borshchahivka, a crowd tried to free the mobilized soldiers from a bus.

The commander of the National Guard acknowledged that those returned from the Special Military Unit were being held in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka.

Video: Twenty-five people were found in a house in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka; four were injured.

As a reminder, military command is rushing to the Kyiv suburbs: details of the incident.

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