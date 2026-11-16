In the Carpathians, rescuers have been unable to find a tourist from Dnipro for three days

As of November 16, rescue workers in the Ivano-Frankivsk region are continuing searchsearch and rescue operations to locate a 32-year-old resident of Dnipro who lost his bearings and became lost while hiking to the high-altitude Nesamovite Lake in the Nadvirna District.

The missing man’s mother reported losing contact with her son on Saturday, November 14, specifying that contact was lost the previous day around 6:00 p.m. at an altitude of 1,750 meters.

According to the Main Directorate of the State Emergency Service in the region, the search involves specialists from the mountain searchand a mobile rapid-response team have been deployed to the search. Using drones and on-foot patrols, they have already surveyed 25 hectares of forest and over 26 kilometers of mountain trails and roads; however, the operation is significantly hampered by challenging weather conditions—strong winds, temperatures dropping to 4 degrees below zero, and icy slopes.

Source: Main Directorate of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine in Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast.

In the highlands of the Carpathians, despite it being fall, winter weather conditions have already set in.

In the Carpathians, due to a sudden deterioration in weather conditions, four tourists found themselves in a difficult situation and required assistance from mountain rescue teams. One of the group members, born in 2004, became ill due to exhaustion.

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