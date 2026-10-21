Coffee shops in Kyiv and Zaporizhzhia were caught selling drugs disguised as treats

Law enforcement officials have charged five members of a group who, according to the investigation, organized the sale of narcotics and psychotropic substances through a network of coffee shops in Kyiv and Zaporizhzhia. The illegal substances were disguised as beverages and sweets.

According to the investigation, “since December 2025, the group has been selling prohibited substances in coffee shops. Under the guise of ordinary beverages and sweets, visitors were offered tea containing kratom, marmalade and cookies containing cannabis and psychotropic substances, as well as e-cigarettes with prohibited contents.”

According to the OGP, the products were supplied from abroad and distributed among the establishments via mail.

During the searches, law enforcement officers seized over 10 kg of kratom, e-cigarettes containing a psychotropic substance, cash, packaging materials, and other physical evidence.

The suspect accused of organizing the scheme faces charges of drug smuggling and organizing their illegal distribution (Part 3 of Article 305, Part 3 of Article 27, and Part 3 of Article 307 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). The other four are charged with the illegal sale of narcotics as part of an organized group (Part 3 of Article 307 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

The court ordered four of the suspects to be held in custody without the right to bail, and one other suspect to be placed under nighttime house arrest.

Under the charges brought against them, the suspects face up to 12 years in prison with confiscation of property.

This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General.

In Kyiv, young men were detained for distributing drugs while out walking.

As a reminder, a 26-year-old man serving a sentence at a correctional facility near Kharkiv attempted to smuggle cannabis and the psychotropic substance PVP onto the facility’s premises.



Prosecutors from the Stryi District Prosecutor’s Office filed an indictment with the court against a 39-year-old resident of Novy Rozdol, who is accused of acquiring and possessing narcotics and psychotropic substances in particularly large quantities. According to the case file, the total weight of the Prosecutors from the Stryi District Prosecutor’s Office filed an indictment with the court against a 39-year-old resident of Novy Rozdol, who is accused of acquiring and possessing narcotics and psychotropic substances in particularly large quantities. According to the case file, the total weight of the seized substances exceeds 1.2 kg.

The Sumy District Prosecutor’s Office has filed an indictment with the court against a 29-year-old resident of the regional capital, who is suspected of preparing to distribute narcotics and psychotropic substances in exceptionally large quantities.

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