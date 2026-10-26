In Kharkiv, a former judge was sentenced for accepting a $4,000 bribe

On October 26, the High Anti-Corruption Court sentenced the former deputy chair of the Dzerzhinsky District Court in Kharkiv to eight years in prison for accepting $4,000 in illicit benefits. In exchange for this money, the former judge was supposed to rule that more than $30,000 seized from the defendant during the investigation be returned to him.

In May 2020, the official was caught accepting an illegal benefit, and a panel of judges at the High Anti-Corruption Court found her guilty under Part 3 of Article 368 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

In addition to a prison sentence and the confiscation of all her property, she was barred from holding positions in judicial and law enforcement agencies for three years. After the verdict was handed down, the convicted woman was taken into custody directly in the courtroom, with her pretrial release on bail being replaced with pretrial detention. The verdict may be appealed within 30 days.

Source: Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office.

As a reminder, a judge from Zakarpattia convicted of bribery was released from prison early.

On September 7, the High Anti-Corruption Court imposed a pretrial measure on a member of the Volyn Regional Council who is suspected of receiving an unlawful benefit for facilitating the construction of an apartment building in Lutsk.

A female officer of the General Staff was detained for accepting a bribe of $14,000.

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