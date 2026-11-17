On November 17, the police reported that they were investigating reports of a possible theft of toys that people had left at a memorial for children who died as a result of Russian aggression.

Law enforcement officials discovered reports of the missing toys while monitoring social media.

They are currently investigating the circumstances of the incident and identifying individuals who may be involved.

The police are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact law enforcement.

Source: Kharkiv Regional Police.

In Lutsk, a memorial plaque was unveiled on the building of the city and district court in honor of border guard Serhiy Bagriy, who was killed while carrying out a combat mission in the Donetsk region. After contact with the soldier was lost in March 2024, he was considered missing under special circumstances for over two years. His death was recently officially confirmed.

The families of fallen defenders in Cherkasy are demanding changes to the design of the Military Memorial Cemetery. Among their main complaints are flooding of the grounds after rain and the absence of mounds on the graves, which the relatives of the deceased consider disrespectful to the defenders.

The Ukrainian Embassy in Poland has called on Polish authorities to promptly investigate an act of vandalism targeting a Ukrainian memorial site in the Białystok area near the village of Liski in the Lublin Voivodeship.

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