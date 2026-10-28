On the evening of October 28, increased traffic was observed on the streets of Kherson despite the ceasefire. In particular, around 5:00 p.m., the area around Europort—on the border between the city’s Central and Korabelny districts—was crowded.

The author of the post noted that this scene seemed unusual to him, as the last time he saw something like this in the evening was several years ago. It reminded him of 2022 and, at the same time, gave him hope that the city would once again become bustling.

“I’m looking at this, and somehow it all feels very unusual now. I probably last saw something like this in the evening several years ago. But for some reason, 2022 immediately comes to mind,” the author wrote.

He also expressed hope that someday he’ll be able to see traffic jams again on the way out of the Tavriyskyi neighborhood and even complain about the long wait to cross the bridge.

https://cdn-cabinet.ua.news/uploads/images/25/img-3470.mp4

This is evidenced by a video posted on social media.

It has become quieter in Kherson thanks to the ceasefire in the Oleshky area.

Earlier, a humanitarian mission began in Oleshky, and a ceasefire was declared.

Meanwhile, Melania Trump’s advisor revealed details of the humanitarian operation in Oleshky.

In addition, the Pope spoke by phone with Putin and called for a ceasefire in Oleshky.

The ceasefire model currently in place around the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant could be applied to the situation in Oleshky.

In the area of occupied Oleshky in the Kherson region, the ceasefire for the humanitarian operation will remain in effect until 10:59 p.m. on November 1. This was announced by Davyd Arakhamia, head of the “Servant of the People” parliamentary faction. The ceasefire was introduced on October 27.

Read us on