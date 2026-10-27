In Kyiv, lawyers defrauded a drone manufacturer for the Ukrainian Armed Forces out of €55,000 and demanded another $150,000

In Kyiv, two lawyers were notified that they are suspected of fraud involving the director of a private company that manufactures drones for the Armed Forces of Ukraine. According to the investigation, the man initially gave them 55,000 euros in exchange for a promise to “resolve the issue” with law enforcement, and later the suspects demanded an additional 150,000 dollars.

The suspects face up to 12 years in prison with confiscation of property.

According to the investigation, two Kyiv-based lawyers who provided legal services to the director of a company that manufactures drones for the Ukrainian Armed Forces decided to steal his money.

To this end, the accomplices allegedly convinced the entrepreneur that criminal proceedings had been opened against him and that the company could lose its status as a critical infrastructure entity.

In exchange for a fee of 55,000 euros, the lawyers promised to reach an agreement with law enforcement agencies.

Fearing that drone production might be halted, the director handed over the agreed-upon sum to the suspects.

After receiving the money, according to the investigation, the lawyers continued to intimidate the entrepreneur. They insisted that further investigative actions were allegedly planned against him in the near future.

To enable the man to avoid further criminal prosecution, the suspects demanded an additional $150,000 from him.

Immediately after receiving this sum, law enforcement officers detained both suspects in accordance with Article 208 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine.

Both lawyers were notified of their status as suspects under Part 5 of Article 190 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine—fraud on an especially large scale—as well as under Part 2 of Article 15 and Part 5 of Article 190 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine — attempted fraud on an especially large scale.

The penalty under these articles provides for up to 12 years of imprisonment with confiscation of property.

The suspects’ criminal activities were documented by investigators from the Kyiv City Police Department in collaboration with operatives from the Security Service of Ukraine. The Kyiv City Prosecutor’s Office oversaw the proceedings.

Law enforcement agencies are investigating the circumstances of the case. The allegations do not mean that the attorneys’ guilt has already been proven in court.

This was reported by the Kyiv Police.

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