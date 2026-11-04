In Kyiv, a man detonated a combat grenade in a high-rise building after an argument with a friend

In the Svyatoshynsky District of the capital, a man threw a combat grenade into a residential building following a dispute with an acquaintance. The explosion occurred around 12:30 a.m. on Zodchykh Street; no one was injured. Police detained the suspect, who faces up to seven years in prison.

According to law enforcement, a quarrel had broken out the day before between the 33-year-old Kyiv resident and his 34-year-old friend—a resident of the building—over a debt of 3,000 hryvnias. To force the debtor to repay the money more quickly, the suspect went to his apartment at night, took a combat grenade out of his pocket, and threw it under the door.

The explosion damaged the apartment’s front door and the walls of the common hallway. Fortunately, no one was injured.

Operatives, working together with analysts from the criminal analysis unit, located the suspect and, with the support of KORD special forces, detained him.

Investigators informed the detainee that he was suspected of violating two articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine: Part 4 of Article 296—hooliganism involving the use of an object prepared in advance to cause harm, as well as Part 1 of Article 263—the illegal acquisition, carrying, and storage of ammunition without the permission required by law. The maximum penalty is up to seven years in prison.

Source: Kyiv Police Communications Department

In the Cherkasy region, a man brutally beat his partner during an argument; he was detained.

As a reminder, in Odesa, a driver stabbed a military officer from the Territorial Center for Recruitment and Social Support and attempted to run him over with his car.

Earlier, law enforcement officials charged a 41-year-old Kyiv resident with opening fire on October 19 inside the Pecherskyi District Territorial Center for Recruitment and Social Support building in Kyiv. He faces life imprisonment.

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