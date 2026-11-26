In Kyiv, police detained a 34-year-old local resident suspected of robbing an 84-year-old retiree on the platform at the “Kyiv-Pasazhyrskyi” station. The man faces up to 10 years in prison for the crime.

The elderly man contacted the Kyiv police and reported that the previous morning, on the train platform, an unknown man approached him and asked to borrow his cell phone to make a call.

When the pensioner refused, the assailant punched him in the head, snatched the phone from his hands, and fled.

After receiving a description of the assailant, investigators from the Criminal Police Sector of the Railway Police Department identified him and located him. He turned out to be a 34-year-old Kyiv resident. During a search, the victim’s phone was seized from the man.

Investigators detained the suspect in accordance with Article 208 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine.

The man was notified of the charges against him under Part 4 of Article 186 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine—robbery committed under martial law. The article provides for a penalty of up to 10 years in prison.

This was reported by the Kyiv Police.

Earlier, during the altercation, the assailant struck the victim several times and openly took his money and documents before fleeing. Police detained the suspect, a resident of the Khmelnytskyi region.

In Zhytomyr Oblast, a man beat a 39-year-old acquaintance to death during a party.

In Bukovina, a man killed an acquaintance over a debt, burned her body, and dumped the remains in the Prut River.

Police have identified the man who threw a grenade onto the roadway on Kovelska Street in Lutsk on July 7. He is currently in custody.

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