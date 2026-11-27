Detectives from the Kyiv Regional Office of the Economic Security Bureau (ESB) shut down an underground full-cycle tobacco factory in the capital with a production capacity of up to 20,000 packs of cigarettes per month. The estimated value of these products is approximately 1.3 million hryvnias. During the investigation, law enforcement officers seized products, equipment, and raw materials worth over 15 million hryvnias.

According to the investigation, a group of individuals organized the industrial production of cigarettes without excise tax stamps, passing them off as products of well-known global brands.

The main automated production line was set up in a warehouse belonging to a garage cooperative, and industrial generators and stockpiles of raw materials were used to keep the workshop running. To maintain secrecy, the finished cigarettes were additionally packaged and stored in rented units in high-rise buildings in the capital.

During simultaneous searches at the production site and in the suspects’ homes, law enforcement officers seized nearly 25,000 packs of cigarettes of various brands without excise tax stamps. The products were stored in packs, boxes, and zip-top bags. Authorities also seized 230 packs bearing excise tax stamps and nine bags of shredded tobacco.

In addition, investigators discovered two automated machines for filling and packaging cigarettes, 91 tobacco rolling machines of various sizes, 4,200 paper cigarette tubes, rough notes, and cell phones containing evidence of the organization’s illegal production and distribution.

The BEB notes that the organizers attempted to conceal the workshop’s activities by using a garage cooperative and ordinary apartments.

A pretrial investigation is ongoing under Part 2 of Article 204 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine—the illegal manufacture of excise goods by a group of persons acting in concert. Operational support was provided by officers of the “Kyiv” Operational-Tactical Group of the State Border Guard Service (SBGS), while procedural oversight was carried out by prosecutors from the Kyiv Regional Prosecutor’s Office.

As previously reported, on November 17, the Bureau of Economic Security (BES) uncovered an underground cigarette production operation in the Zhytomyr region, where cigarettes were manufactured to resemble products of well-known international brands. According to the bureau, the enterprise’s monthly illicit revenue exceeded 1 billion hryvnias.

According to BEB Director Oleksandr Tsivinsky, the factory’s production capacity allowed it to manufacture up to 300,000 packs of cigarettes daily, or up to 9 million packs per month. Law enforcement officials seized two production lines, 123,000 packs of cigarettes, 39 boxes of tobacco, and property with a total value of over 120 million hryvnias.

This was reported by the bureau’s press service.

On November 24, in the Chernihiv region, law enforcement officials reported uncovering an underground tobacco production operation organized by a 35-year-old resident of the Pryluky district. During searches of her premises, they seized over 8 metric tons of tobacco and equipment for processing it. According to the investigation, the woman grew the raw materials herself, processed them, and sold the finished products in bulk via mail.

Detectives from the Main Detective Division of the Economic Security Bureau of Ukraine uncovered a large-scale clandestine tobacco production operation in Zhytomyr Oblast that produced up to 300,000 packs of cigarettes daily.

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