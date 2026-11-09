In Kyiv, a mother reported the abduction of her five-month-old child; the father denies the allegations

A high-profile family dispute has erupted in Kyiv involving civic activist Oksana Khomey, who holds a master’s degree in international relations, and Arkady Susla, an employee of the IT company EPAM Ukraine. The woman claims that her former partner forcibly took their five-month-old daughter, Anna, who was born on May 11, 2026. The man, however, denies the abduction and states that the child is with him.

According to Oksana Khomey, the incident occurred on the afternoon of November 8. Initially, the family was peacefully walking in the park: the woman and child were accompanied by her mother, her husband, and his sister. However, on the way home, the situation escalated.

The woman claims that the child’s father deliberately provoked her into a confrontation. When they approached the house, the man allegedly snatched the infant by force, pushed the mother aside, and got into a car that was waiting nearby. Another man was behind the wheel; according to preliminary information, the woman believes him to be the child’s grandfather.

In an attempt to stop the car and get her daughter back, Oksana Khomey tried to block its path by lying down on the hood. However, the driver drove around her, and the car then sped off in an unknown direction.

The mother emphasizes that the girl has never spent a single night away from her since birth, so this sudden separation could be extremely stressful for the infant.

In her public post, the woman outlined the sequence of events and reported that she had contacted law enforcement.

“Today, November 8, the father, Arkady Vasilyevich Suslo, an employee of EPAM Ukraine, took my 5-month-old child, Anna Suslo, born May 11, 2026, and drove off in an unknown direction along with two accomplices. We have been living apart since September 6, 2026, due to constant psychological domestic abuse on his part. After he shoved the child into the car, pushed me aside, and hurled insults at me, he stopped answering my phone calls. I don’t know where my child is right now or if she’s all right,” the mother stated.

According to Oksana Khomey, her official report to the police was registered under case number EO No. 97149 on November 8, 2026.

The woman claims that law enforcement officials have already documented the circumstances of systematic psychological, economic, and physical abuse. In addition, there is a witness—a neighbor who, according to her, confirmed to the police that the infant was forcibly taken away, that physical pressure was applied, and that other individuals were present during the incident.

Oksana Khomey also states that her right to live with her daughter is confirmed by official documents. These include:

a report from the guardianship and custody authority of Kyiv’s Shevchenkivskyi District and an inspection report on living conditions;

a certificate from the homeowners’ association confirming the child’s permanent residence at the mother’s address.

The woman emphasizes that she has never forbidden the father from seeing his daughter. To confirm this, she provided correspondence with Arkadiy Suslo.

Oksana Khomey has publicly appealed to the National Police, the Juvenile Police, the Ministry of Internal Affairs, and Kyiv Police Chief Dmytro Shumeiko. She is asking that the infant’s whereabouts be determined immediately and that the girl be returned home.

Journalists called Arkady Suslo to get his response to the allegations of child abduction and use of force.

The man denied the abduction and stated that his daughter is with him.

“There has been no child abduction; the child is with me. My wife must be ill in some way—she constantly twists the facts and manipulates people. Contact the police; they will provide you with an official statement regarding this incident,” Arkady Susl said.

When asked by a “Glavkom” journalist why a five-month-old baby—who, according to her mother, had never been separated from her—was taken away in this manner, the man refused to answer and hung up the phone.

Currently, the case is being registered and investigative actions are underway.

Oksana Khomey reported the incident on social media.

Earlier in the Kirovohrad region, a nine-year-old boy spilled boiling water from a teapot onto himself and suffered burns covering 32% of his body. The child was taken to the hospital only more than 18 hours after the injury. The mother was notified that she is suspected of willful neglect of her child-care duties, which led to serious consequences.

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