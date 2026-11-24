In Kyiv, the country’s main Christmas tree, standing 18 meters tall, will be erected in time for the Christmas and New Year’s holidays. It will be decorated in the traditional green and red colors of the winter holidays. Everyone is invited to help create this festive display.

Plans call for using about 3,000 pine branches, as well as green and red ornaments, to decorate this year’s tree.

Anyone who wishes to help create the main symbol of the winter holidays is welcome to do so. Volunteers will prepare the pine branches, which will then be attached to a pre-built frame.

“We have a lot of work ahead of us, and we really need your help! Together, we’ll arrange thousands of pine branches so that our Christmas tree becomes lush and beautiful,” Dobrutsky urged.

The concept for this year’s installation is titled “Light Within.” However, the organizers are not yet revealing details about the concept or the final appearance of the festive tree.

“You’ll understand everything for yourselves when you come to the site and see it,” the entrepreneur explained.

Volunteers are welcome on November 27 and 28 starting at 11:00 a.m. at St. Sophia Square. You can join in throughout the day.

“This is a wonderful opportunity to become part of the country’s New Year’s story. And when the main Christmas tree lights up, you’ll be able to proudly tell your children, friends, and family: ‘I helped create it, too!’” noted Ihor Dobrutskyi.

The unveiling of the country’s main Christmas tree is traditionally scheduled for December 6, St. Nicholas Day.

As in previous years, the festive installation will be funded by private donors, without using Kyiv’s budget funds.

undefined

This was announced by Ihor Dobrutskyi, president of Folk Ukraine, the company organizing the New Year’s celebrations in the capital.

The state-owned enterprise “Forests of Ukraine” plans to harvest more than 75,000 fir, pine, and spruce trees for the winter holidays. Some of the trees were grown on special plantations, while the rest will be harvested as part of forest maintenance. It is not yet known exactly when the sale of New Year’s trees will begin or how much they will cost—these details are still being finalized.

Seasonal markets selling natural coniferous trees and New Year’s decorations will operate in the capital until December 31.

Read us on