The Pechersk District Court of Kyiv is determining a preventive measure for Valentina Molodaya, who is accused of obstructing the activities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and disseminating information about the locations of military units through her participation in the events in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka.

According to the prosecutor, the suspect also provided “emergency evacuation” services for conscripts from the territories of the TCC and SP or from military units using an ambulance.

Source: Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty.

Valentyna Moloda disseminated information about the alleged unlawful detention of military personnel in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka in the Kyiv region; she identified herself as the owner of the company “Med-Prestige.” According to journalists, the private ambulance company has not been in operation since 2023. Its actual owner stated that he had sold the vehicle that arrived at the scene of the incident back in 2024.

Video: In Petropavlivska Borshchahivka, a crowd tried to free the mobilized soldiers from the bus.

The commander of the National Guard acknowledged that those returned from the Special Military Unit were being held in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka.

Video: Twenty-five people were found in a house in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka; four were injured.

As a reminder, military command is rushing to the suburbs of Kyiv: details of the incident.

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