In Kyiv, the Wall of Remembrance for Fallen Defenders is being renovated

On the grounds of the St. Michael’s Golden-Domed Monastery, reconstruction has begun on the People’s Wall of Remembrance for Ukrainian defenders—both men and women—who died in the war for Ukraine’s independence. The work is scheduled to be completed by December 6, 2026.

Metal structures featuring photographs of the fallen are being installed on the renovated wall.

The images have been enhanced using artificial intelligence, the captions have been standardized, and the spacing between the portraits has been reduced. Each photo will include the defender’s first name, last name, patronymic, military rank, and dates of life.

After the renovation, the memorial will be able to accommodate up to 12,000 photographs. Currently, approximately 4,200 portraits of those who died between 2014 and 2021 and nearly 8,000 photographs of those who died after the start of the full-scale invasion have been prepared for display.

Source: Ukrainian Institute of National Remembrance

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy posthumously awarded the Order of Bohdan Khmelnytsky, 3rd Class, to Junior Sergeant Mykhailo-Viktor Stselnikov, call sign “Lemberg,” who defended Bakhmut as part of the 93rd Brigade “Kholodny Yar.”

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy honored reconnaissance officers of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine with state awards. He thanked the military personnel for the intelligence, interceptions, and operations that help defend the country. The ceremony was timed to coincide with the State Border Guard Service’s Intelligence Day, which is celebrated in Ukraine on October 20.

Zelenskyy honored Ukrainian soldiers ahead of Defenders of Ukraine Day.

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