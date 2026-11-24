A retiree was detained in Kyiv after promising a man subject to military conscription a job at one of the diplomatic missions of foreign states in exchange for $100,000. In exchange for this position, the man was allegedly to be granted an exemption from mobilization, a diplomatic passport, and the ability to travel abroad without restriction.

According to the preliminary investigation, the man subject to military conscription had been asking his acquaintances for a job that would exempt him from mobilization. He was advised to contact a Kyiv resident who allegedly had ties to the diplomatic service and was involved in establishing a new department within the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

During the conversation, the man explained that there were no immediate plans to establish the department, but that it would be possible to secure employment there in the future. Instead, he offered the candidate a job at one of the diplomatic missions of foreign states in Kyiv.

They promised to disclose the name of the institution only after the prospective employee’s candidacy had been approved.

Along with the position, the man was allegedly guaranteed:

exemption from mobilization;

a diplomatic passport;

diplomatic license plates;

the ability to travel abroad freely.

According to a preliminary agreement, the candidate—who was subject to military service—had supposedly already been vetted and approved.

The next step was to hand over the originals of his personal documents and the first installment of the agreed-upon amount—$20,000.

The man was to pay another $80,000 after being officially hired. The total amount for the promised employment was $100,000.

While receiving the $20,000 and the documents from the man subject to military service who had promised the job, the suspect was detained in accordance with Article 208 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine.

Under the procedural guidance of the Holosiivskyi District Prosecutor’s Office, the detainee was notified of his status as a suspect in the abuse of influence.

Proceedings are currently ongoing as part of the criminal investigation. However, the final legal assessment of the suspect’s actions must be made by the court.

This was reported by the prosecutor’s office.

Earlier, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office completed a pretrial investigation into a case involving military personnel extorting and receiving unlawful benefits from company representatives. The money was demanded in exchange for the military unit’s unimpeded acceptance of electronic warfare (EW) equipment.

On Thursday, November 19, 2026, the High Anti-Corruption Court approved a plea agreement in a case involving bribes related to facilitating the construction of a residential complex in Lutsk. Former city council member Mykola Fedik was found guilty and sentenced to eight years in prison; however, he was released from serving his sentence with a three-year probationary period. Additionally, 500,000 hryvnias will be confiscated from him.

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