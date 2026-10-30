Construction has begun in Kyiv on additional crossings over the Dnipro River. The first bridges are expected to become operational in early 2027.

The minister noted that over the past month, Russia has been systematically attacking Ukraine’s bridge infrastructure in an attempt to disrupt transportation and logistics.

Massive damage has been reported in Kyiv, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipro, and Kharkiv.

According to Kalashnik, “there’s no time to waste, so we have to make quick decisions.” “Among these measures is an approved government project that has ensured the rapid construction of alternative bridge crossings over rivers, including the Dnipro; a total of 21 bridge crossings are planned, and work in Kyiv has already begun,” the minister said. He clarified that the first bridges will become operational in early 2027. The central government has also taken full responsibility for all this work.

As a reminder, Russia has begun frequently targeting bridges across the Dnipro River in Kyiv. Mykola Kalashnyk, Ukraine’s Minister of Recovery, Infrastructure, and Transport, spoke about this during the government’s question-and-answer session. In Kyiv, pontoon crossings over the Dnipro are being prepared in case the bridges are damaged. As a reminder, the South Bridge in Kyiv remains closed, and metro service on the open section has been suspended. As a reminder, metro service across the Southern Bridge in Kyiv may resume during yellow alerts. Russia may have used a new 40-kilogram warhead during the strike on the Southern Bridge in Kyiv.

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