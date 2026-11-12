Rare white crows were spotted in Kyiv: an ornithologist explained why they aren't albinos

Unusual white crows have been spotted in Kyiv, and their coloring has caught the attention of city residents. However, these birds are not albinos—there is another scientific explanation for their distinctive appearance. It is a case of leucism—a rare pigmentation disorder in which the plumage loses its usual color, but the eyes remain dark.

A scientist explained how leucism differs from albinism, whether this unusual coloration is passed on to offspring, and how other members of the flock treat these birds.

According to Andriy Bokotey, albinism and leucism are different types of atypical coloring that are quite rare in nature.

Albinism results from a genetic mutation that prevents the animal’s body from producing the pigment responsible for the color of its feathers or fur. This phenomenon can be observed in various species. Most often, unusually colored individuals are spotted among crows, sparrows, and rooks, simply because there are more of these birds.

The ornithologist explained that the main difference in albinos is the lack of pigmentation not only in their plumage but also in their eyes.

“And, in fact, albinos are animals that completely lack this pigment, which is why even the cornea of the eye lacks color: the blood vessels show through, and the eyes appear red. Animals whose corneas have a typical natural color but whose plumage or fur is uncolored—or whose limbs, etc., are discolored—are leucists. If the body produces only yellow pigment and the animal has a completely yellow coloration, which is atypical for its species, then this is flavism. “If the body produces an excess of pigment, the animal will be significantly darker than its typical coloration or completely black—in that case, it is melanism,” the ornithologist explained.

Thus, the white crows spotted in Kyiv have leucism, not albinism. That is why their feathers are light, while their eyes retain their natural dark color.

The appearance of birds with unusual coloring is an exceptionally rare phenomenon. Andriy Bokotey notes that albinism is particularly rare, and leucism is also a rare natural trait.

At the same time, such birds have been spotted more frequently in recent years. This is not necessarily due to an increase in their numbers, but rather to the fact that people are more actively photographing nature and observing birds.

“Albinism is a very, very rare phenomenon. Leucism is very rare, I would say. In general, such animals are extremely rare in nature. It’s just that right now, many people are taking photos, many are engaged in birdwatching, and such phenomena have begun to be detected somewhat more frequently than before. Most often, they occur in animals that live near humans, rather than outside populated areas,” Bokotey noted.

The causes of atypical coloration can vary. Among the possible factors, the professor cites genetic mutations, dietary characteristics, and environmental influences. However, it is difficult to determine the exact cause in each individual case due to the rarity of such phenomena.

Theoretically, unusual coloration could also appear in subsequent generations. In practice, however, such cases are rare.

“No, it is not genetically inherited. Theoretically, it is possible, but in practice, I am not aware of any such cases,” the professor emphasized.

Therefore, the appearance of one or even several white crows in Kyiv does not mean that the number of such birds in the capital will necessarily increase over time.

Birds with atypical plumage may find it harder to survive in the wild. The main problem is that they are more visible to predators and cannot blend in as well with other members of their species.

According to Andriy Bokotey, birds with unusual plumage are less likely to reach adulthood due to the increased risk of becoming prey to predators.

“Most animals or birds have coloring that makes them less conspicuous in their environment—they are less noticeable to predators. Of course, a completely white bird faces greater risks. When a predator hunts birds—for example, in a flock—it’s hard to focus on which one to grab because there are so many of them. But when there’s a white spot in that flock, it’s obviously easier for the predator to focus on it,” the ornithologist explained.

At the same time, other birds’ attitudes toward individuals with leucism may vary. A flock may attack some of these unusual relatives, while others coexist without any problems with the typical members of their species.

The professor cited examples from the collection of the State Natural History Museum in Lviv, which has been assembled over the past two centuries. It houses about 157 birds with atypical plumage, including white crows, albino owls, and leucistic birds.

“The collection of the State Natural History Museum in Lviv, which has been assembled over the past two centuries, includes about 157 birds with unusual plumage. Among them are white crows, albino owls, and leucistic birds. And the label on a gray crow with leucism states that it was pecked by other crows. But there are also known cases to the contrary: for example, white sparrows lived normally in flocks with ordinary birds,” the scientist noted.

Unusual plumage in and of itself does not prevent birds from living normally. According to the professor, such individuals are fully viable, and the main danger to them is that they are more conspicuous to predators.

This is especially true for small birds, particularly sparrows. It is easier for hawks to spot a white individual among a typical flock.

Crows have fewer natural enemies, so the risk associated with their unusual plumage is not as significant for them. Thus, Kyiv’s white crows can thrive in their natural habitat, although their distinctive appearance poses additional risks when encountering predators.

This was explained by Andriy Bokotey, a professor in the Department of Zoology at Ivan Franko National University of Lviv.

As a reminder, on October 26, swallows were spotted in the Odesa region that had not yet migrated to warmer climates. The ornithologist explained that the birds may have stopped to rest before a long flight, and that the warm weather and availability of food encouraged them to linger.

Earlier, a herd of rare Przewalski’s horses was spotted near Chernobyl.

Meanwhile, in Mykolaiv, a tigress that had escaped from a zoo enclosure was captured.

As a reminder, an Amur tiger escaped from a zoo enclosure in Mykolaiv.

Earlier in Kharkiv, a monkey escaped from the zoo and roamed the city.

At the Ukrainian-Slovak border, camera traps captured a tiger that had escaped from a farm in the village of Strychava in Zakarpattia.

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