In Kyiv, officials overpaid more than ₴2.1 million for the purchase of video surveillance cameras

One of the executives of the municipal enterprise “Informatika” has been notified that he is suspected of official negligence, which resulted in losses to the capital’s budget totaling more than 2.1 million hryvnias. According to the investigation, in 2024, network cameras for Kyiv’s video surveillance system were purchased at prices significantly higher than market rates.

According to investigators, in 2024, the official failed to ensure proper oversight of the verification of the reasonableness of prices for equipment intended for the capital’s video surveillance system.

As a result, the network cameras were purchased at a price that significantly exceeded the market rate. Because of this, as the investigation established, the Kyiv budget suffered losses of over 2.1 million hryvnias.

One of the managers of the “Informatika” municipal enterprise is charged with official negligence resulting in serious consequences. The pretrial investigation is intended to establish all the circumstances surrounding the procurement and the official’s actions.

At the same time, a notice of suspicion does not imply a finding of guilt: that must be determined by a court.

This was reported under the procedural supervision of the Obolon District Prosecutor’s Office of Kyiv.

Earlier in Kyiv, one of the executives of the municipal enterprise “Holosiivskyi District Road Maintenance Department” was notified of suspicion regarding the possible embezzlement of budget funds during the repair of a sidewalk on Holosiivskyi Avenue. According to the investigation, the city budget overpaid more than 1.3 million hryvnias due to the inflated cost of sidewalk tiles.

Additionally, an official from a Kyiv municipal enterprise was notified of charges related to overpayment for equipment.

Earlier, a female officer of the General Staff was detained for accepting a bribe of $14,000.

In the Chernihiv region, a detained deserter attempted to offer a bribe of 40,000 hryvnias.

In Kyiv, a scheme to evade mobilization involving a former official was uncovered.

The SBU and the National Police uncovered 12 schemes to evade mobilization in eight regions.

As a reminder, Ukrainians are to be reimbursed nearly 93 million in overpayments for utility bills.

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