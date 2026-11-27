In Kyiv, the head of one of the departments at the Institute of Environmental Geochemistry of the National Academy of Sciences of Ukraine was notified that he was suspected of receiving an unlawful benefit. The official was detained while accepting $2,000 in exchange for assisting a graduate student in defending his thesis.

Under the procedural supervision of the Podil District Prosecutor’s Office in Kyiv, it was established that the graduate student was preparing to defend his thesis and earn a Ph.D.

According to the investigation, his advisor informed him that he would have to pay $2,000 for the preparation of a review of his thesis and further assistance. Otherwise, it is alleged, the graduate student’s four years of work might not have culminated in the award of a doctoral degree.

The official was detained immediately upon receiving the money.

His actions were classified under Part 3 of Article 368 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine—receipt of an unlawful benefit by a public official.

This was reported by the Kyiv City Prosecutor’s Office.

As a reminder, on November 24 in Kyiv, a senior soldier from the disciplinary battalion of the Military Law Enforcement Service was detained on suspicion of receiving $9,000 for facilitating the transfer of a servicemember to a rear-echelon unit. In exchange for this sum, he promised to help the soldier avoid further combat duties.

In the Kyiv region, a lawyer who organized a scheme to evade military service in exchange for bribes will stand trial.

As a reminder, a 52-year-old Kyiv resident will stand trial in Kamianets-Podilskyi on suspicion of organizing the illegal smuggling of men subject to military conscription across Ukraine’s state border. He demanded 15,000 euros for his services. The pretrial investigation into the case has been completed, and the indictment has been forwarded to the court.

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office have completed the pretrial investigation into a case involving military personnel extorting and receiving unlawful benefits from company representatives. The money was demanded in exchange for the military unit’s unimpeded acceptance of electronic warfare (EW) equipment.

Read us on