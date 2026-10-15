Power outage schedules have returned to Kyiv following a massive attack by Russia

In Kyiv, utility workers have stabilized the power supply situation following a massive Russian attack. On Thursday, October 15, rolling blackouts resumed in the capital.

Residents of the capital can check the power outage schedules in several ways: via the DTEK chatbot, on the company’s official website, or in the “Kyiv Digital” app. The information is also available on the YASNO website and in the YASNO Mobile app.

The day before, on October 14, DTEK reported that some residents of Kyiv’s right bank were left without power due to an accident. As a result, emergency power outages were implemented in the capital.

Once the situation stabilized, utility providers resumed their scheduled power outages. At the same time, Kyiv residents should check for the latest information, as the power supply schedule may change depending on the state of the power grid.

On the evening of October 13, Russia launched another series of ballistic missile strikes on Kyiv. According to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Ukraine received no warning from its partners about the missile launches, and the missiles were detected only as they were approaching the capital.

During the attack, Thermal Power Plant No. 4 was hit, and one of the missiles struck a high-rise residential building. In the morning, Russia again launched ballistic missile attacks on energy facilities in Kyiv and the Kyiv region.

Five people were killed in the capital as a result of the Russian shelling.

On the night of October 14, Russian forces also launched a massive strike against Ukraine, using 39 missiles of various types—all following ballistic trajectories—and 128 drones.

According to available information, air defense forces intercepted four missiles and 90% of the Russian drones.

Kyiv residents can find out about scheduled power outages using the following services:

DTEK — on the company’s official website or via the chatbot.

“Kyiv Digital” —via the mobile app.

YASNO — on the company’s website.

YASNO Mobile — via the mobile app.

Residents of the capital are advised to follow updates from the power companies and check the schedule for their address, as the order of outages may change due to the effects of Russian attacks and emergency situations.

This was reported by DTEK.

As a result of a massive nighttime strike by Russia on critical infrastructure in Kyiv, the Kyiv region, and Kharkiv, at least 600,000 consumers were left without power. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that the attack damaged 26 power facilities and four oil and gas facilities.

As a result of the Russian attack, parts of Rivne and the Rivne district were left without power. Information regarding the extent of the power outages and the causes of the damage to the energy infrastructure has not yet been specified.

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