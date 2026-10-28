An apartment belonging to Russian propagandist Artemy Lebedev was sold at auction in Kyiv

On October 28, the State Property Fund of Ukraine held several privatization auctions, at which it sold state-owned and sanctioned properties for a total of 1.18 billion hryvnia. Among the properties sold was an apartment belonging to Russian propagandist Artemy Lebedev, located in the historic center of Kyiv.

An online auction was held to sell the apartment that belonged to Russian propagandist Artemiy Lebedev. The 193.2-square-meter apartment in the historic center of Kyiv, on Saksahanskoho Street, was sold for 8.01 million hryvnias. Two bidders competed for the property, which had been confiscated by the state pursuant to a decision by the High Anti-Corruption Court as part of sanctions enforcement. The auction winner must pay the purchase price within 25 business days from the date the auction minutes are drawn up and settle any outstanding utility bills before the purchase agreement is signed.

An auction was also held for the privatization of the single property complex of the state-owned enterprise “Powder Metallurgy Plant,” located in Brovary, Kyiv Oblast. The winning bid was 275 million UAH. Including VAT of 55 million UAH, the total amount to be paid by the winner is 330 million UAH. The winner must pay the purchase price within 20 business days from the date the auction minutes are drawn up. The winner must also ensure compliance with the obligations stipulated in the privatization terms, particularly regarding the repayment of the enterprise’s wage arrears and debts to the state budget.

During the auction, the price of the single property complex of the state-owned enterprise “Scientific Selection and Genetic Center for Fish Farming” in Kyiv rose 302-fold. Ten participants competed for the right to acquire the state asset. Starting at 297.77 million UAH, the winning bid reached 90 million UAH. Including 18 million UAH in VAT, the total amount the winner must pay is 108 million UAH. The auction winner must pay the purchase price within 20 business days from the date the auction protocol is finalized. The buyer is also required to fulfill the privatization conditions, including settling wage arrears and outstanding debts to the state budget.

This was reported by the State Property Fund’s press service on Facebook.

In 2023, the Cabinet of Ministers transferred two apartments in Kyiv and other property belonging to Russian blogger and propagandist Artemiy Lebedev to the State Property Fund (SPF) for management.

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