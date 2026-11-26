In Kyiv, scammers who posed as employees of the Security Service of Ukraine tricked a 57-year-old woman into handing over $50,000 and 10,000 euros under the pretext of verifying her savings. The total amount of losses exceeds 2.7 million hryvnias.

Under the procedural supervision of the Solomyanskyi District Prosecutor’s Office in Kyiv, a 26-year-old Kyiv resident was notified of his status as a suspect in a fraud case committed by a group of individuals acting in concert, under martial law, and on an especially large scale.

According to the investigation, unknown individuals called a 57-year-old Kyiv resident and, identifying themselves as SBU employees, informed her that an investigation was allegedly being conducted regarding her. The woman was asked to write a statement and to hand over all her available savings for verification. The scammers assured the victim that they would return the money the same day after the verification.

Later, a man who works part-time delivering sushi came to the woman’s home. He recited a code and took a bag containing the money. Inside were $50,000 and 10,000 euros—the Kyiv woman’s personal savings and proceeds from the sale of real estate.

Afterward, the man transferred part of the stolen money to a crypto wallet and the rest to a bank account.

Law enforcement officials are currently investigating the suspect’s involvement in other similar frauds and identifying all individuals who may have participated in the criminal scheme.

Earlier, Kyiv cyber police and investigators from the Holosiivskyi Police Department exposed a group of individuals who, from the beginning of the year through September 2026, posing as couriers, illegally took food, alcohol, and tobacco products from retail chains using fake delivery service accounts, causing losses of at least 400,000 hryvnias.

In Khmelnytskyi, a 20-year-old local resident will stand trial for defrauding a resident of the Volyn region while selling a car steering wheel via a social media platform.

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