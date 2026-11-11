In Kyiv, scammers intimidated a retiree by accusing him of having ties to the enemy and swindled him out of $1,000

In Kyiv, law enforcement officers detained a 22-year-old man who was acting as a courier in a fraud scheme. The perpetrators intimidated an 84-year-old retiree by falsely accusing him of collaborating with an aggressor country and, under the pretext of conducting an inspection, took all of his savings—$1,000. Police seized the money and returned it to its owner.

During the investigation, law enforcement officials determined that the 84-year-old Kyiv resident had received a phone call from an unknown individual who identified himself as an SBU officer. The caller claimed that the medication the pensioner had purchased online allegedly originated from an aggressor country. Because of this, the man could supposedly come under suspicion of collaborating with the enemy.

Under the pretext of verifying the source of the funds, the scammer convinced the pensioner to hand over the cash. He assured the man that this would help him avoid a search of his apartment.

To collect the money, the scammer promised to send a trusted representative to the victim’s home. The man was supposed to meet this person near the building entrance, provide a prearranged code-password, and hand over the funds, which would supposedly be returned to him later.

At the appointed time, a 22-year-old Kyiv resident, acting as a courier, arrived at the pensioner’s home. After the elderly man handed him an envelope containing all his savings—$1,000—Kyiv police operatives and investigators detained the young man in accordance with Article 208 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine.

Law enforcement officers determined that the suspect was supposed to transfer the money he received to a crypto wallet specified by his accomplices. He was promised a $300 reward for carrying out this task.

Investigators seized the cash and returned it to its rightful owner.

Investigators from the Darnytsia Police Department, under the procedural supervision of the Darnytsia District Prosecutor’s Office, notified the detainee of his status as a suspect under Part 5 of Article 27 and Part 2 of Article 190 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine — aiding and abetting fraud committed by a group of persons acting in concert.

The penalty under this article provides for up to three years of imprisonment.

At the same time, in accordance with Article 62 of the Constitution of Ukraine, a person is presumed innocent of a crime until their guilt is proven in accordance with the law and established by a court conviction.

This was reported by the Kyiv Police.

Earlier, the National Police identified seven suspects who, according to the investigation, gained the trust of elderly people living alone in order to take possession of their real estate, and also embezzled over 2 million hryvnias in state compensation intended for the purchase of housing for military personnel.

In Ternopil, a fraudster posed as a police officer and swindled more than 30,000 hryvnias from a pensioner.

Earlier in Zakarpattia, two members of a criminal group—which extorted millions of hryvnias and dollars from business owners and local residents in exchange for fictitious debts and the right to conduct business—were sentenced to long prison terms. The co-organizer received 8 years and 6 months in prison, and one of the perpetrators received 7 years and 6 months.

Earlier in Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast, three young residents of the Kolomyia region were exposed; according to the investigation, they stole nearly 645,000 hryvnias from the bank accounts of 16 Ukrainians. Among the suspects is a minor, and among the victims are three military personnel.

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