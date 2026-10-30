Power outages caused by Russian attacks were reported in Kyiv and four regions of Ukraine

On Friday, October 30, due to hostilities and Russian shelling of energy infrastructure, some consumers in Kyiv and four regions were temporarily left without power.

Power outages were reported in Kyiv, as well as in the Kyiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia, and Kharkiv regions.

According to him, utility workers are working around the clock to restore power to all customers as quickly as possible, and restoration efforts are ongoing 24 hours a day.

Nekrasov said that following Russia’s massive attack on the energy infrastructure in the Dnipropetrovsk region, more than 190,000 customers remain without power. There is significant damage to equipment. Power utility workers have managed to restore power to critical infrastructure facilities and some consumers. Work is ongoing.

Due to equipment damage in the Dnipropetrovsk region, emergency power outages are being implemented. Previously announced schedules are currently not in effect there. A return to the projected schedules will occur once the situation in the power grid stabilizes.

Regarding the imposition of restrictions

The Ministry of Energy reported that on October 30, due to grid restrictions caused by previous Russian attacks, power restriction schedules for industry and businesses, as well as hourly blackout schedules for all consumer categories, were in effect throughout the day in some regions of the country.

Current schedules are posted on the official websites of regional distribution system operators (oblenergo).

The Ministry of Energy urged consumers to use electricity sparingly during peak consumption hours in the morning and evening. This helps reduce the load on the grid.

This was announced by Artem Nekrasov, First Deputy Minister of Energy of Ukraine, at a briefing on the current situation in the power grid as of October 30.

As a reminder, due to an accident on the right bank of Kyiv, power outage schedules are temporarily suspended.

In Kyiv, the DTEK Kyiv Power Grids office was damaged by Russian attacks.

Akhmetov’s DTEK continues to invest in Ukraine’s energy sector despite Russian attacks.

Over the past week, DTEK’s energy workers have restored power to more than 1.2 million households.

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