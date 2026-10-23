Emergency power outages have been implemented in Kyiv and the surrounding region

Emergency power outages have been implemented in Kyiv and the Kyiv region by order of Ukrenergo.

During these outages, the hourly rotation schedules do not apply. Further updates on the power situation will be posted on the official Telegram channel.

This was reported by DTEK’s official channel.

In Volyn, more than 100,000 customers were left without power due to an attack by the Russian Federation.

Emergency power outages have been implemented in the Kyiv region and in the capital.





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