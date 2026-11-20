In 2026, three men in Kyiv were sentenced to life in prison for the sexual abuse and rape of minors.

The first sentence, handed down in April, was given to a stepfather who was found guilty of molesting and raping his stepdaughter. The trial lasted about five years. The man did not admit his guilt.

In September, a man who sexually assaulted his partner’s two sons was sentenced to life in prison. The children did not speak about what they had endured for a long time. The convicted man is currently appealing the sentence.

In November, a man who met an 11-year-old boy online while posing as a peer was sentenced to life in prison. He subsequently persuaded the child to engage in intimate communication and sexually abused him.

In all three cases, the prosecutor’s office sought the most severe punishment for the defendants.

Source: Kyiv City Prosecutor’s Office.

As a reminder, a resident of the Khmilnytskyi district in the Vinnytsia region is set to stand trial on charges of systematically raping his 14-year-old stepdaughter.

In Poltava, a 57-year-old man was convicted of kidnapping, raping, and murdering a 12-year-old girl. The court also found him guilty of sexually assaulting another minor.

In Dnipro, law enforcement officers detained a 40-year-old man suspected of involvement in the death of an 11-year-old child. The boy was strangled and, most likely, raped.

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