In Kyiv’s Shevchenkivskyi District, on the eve of the Day of Remembrance for the Victims of the Holodomor, a memorial was unveiled in honor of Gareth Jones, a British journalist of Welsh descent who was one of the first to bring the truth about the famine in Ukraine to the world’s attention. The monument was erected on the street bearing his name, at 12 Gareth Jones Street.

The monument was crafted from Welsh slate—the same material used to construct the Welsh Parliament building. The stone was delivered to Ukraine earlier this week.

The initiative to commemorate the journalist arose about a year ago after representatives of the Welsh Parliament approached the Kyiv City Council. Representatives from both Ukraine and the United Kingdom, including British Ambassador to Ukraine Neil Crompton, took part in the unveiling ceremony.

The diplomat emphasized that the story of Gareth Jones unites Ukraine, the United Kingdom, and Wales. His journalistic work and biography also inspired George Orwell to reflect on how the Soviet regime concealed the truth.

Mick Antoniv, a member of the Welsh Parliament, noted that Jones’s publications in the 1930s helped the world learn about the crimes of the communist regime. The monument is intended to serve as a reminder of these tragic chapters in history and, at the same time, symbolize support for Ukraine.

Source: Kyiv City State Administration.