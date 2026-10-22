Traffic has resumed on the South Bridge in Kyiv toward the right bank

Traffic has resumed on the South Bridge in Kyiv, connecting the left and right banks.

However, if a red alert is declared, traffic across the bridge will be completely halted in both directions.

This was reported by the Kyiv City Military Administration.

As a reminder, the South Bridge in Kyiv was closed due to the threat of a Russian attack.

The South Bridge Under Attack: How One of Kyiv’s Key Transportation Arteries Came to Be.

Video: Russia attacked the South Bridge in Kyiv while the metro was running.

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