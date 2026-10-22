Autostrada will begin renovating the “Shalett” ice arena in Kyiv, which was damaged by a Russian ballistic missile strike on the night of October 19. It is the only ice rink in the capital that meets the standards for hosting professional competitions and training sessions in hockey, figure skating, and short track. The arena is home to the “Kryzhinka” Children’s and Youth Sports School, hosts various sports clubs, and serves as a training ground for both professional and amateur teams.

Every day, children take to the ice to develop their skills, get stronger, and achieve their athletic goals. The company emphasized the importance of preserving these opportunities for young athletes, so it decided to contribute to the arena’s restoration.

As a result of the attack, the building sustained significant damage: over 400 meters of the 12-meter-high end wall were destroyed, and the glazing, entrance area, and interior spaces were damaged.

“The Autostrada team is already working on-site: we are conducting a technical inspection, determining the scope of necessary work, and beginning repairs on the damaged structures. We plan to restore the arena to full operation as soon as possible so that children can return to training, develop their talents, and achieve the highest athletic results. I am convinced that during these difficult times, it is especially important to preserve a space for children where they can simply be children—realizing their talents, engaging in their favorite activities, and experiencing the happy moments of childhood,” the statement reads. This was announced by Maxim Shkil, CEO and founder of Autostrada. Video: Russia damaged the arena of the Ukrainian national figure skating team in Kyiv. As a reminder, as a result of a nighttime ballistic attack by Russia on October 19, the equipment and infrastructure of one of Datagroup’s data centers were completely destroyed. In Kyiv, the routes of four trolleybus lines were rerouted due to the shelling on October 19. Once again, the U.S. failed to warn Ukraine about the Russian ballistic attack on Kyiv.

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