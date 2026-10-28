In Kyiv, military officials promised to remove a man from the military registry for $30,000

In Kyiv, two military personnel were notified that they are suspected of organizing the illegal removal of a person subject to military service from the military registry on health grounds in exchange for $30,000, as well as of facilitating the unauthorized departure from a military unit. Another servicemember, who failed to return to his post after receiving medical treatment, was also charged.

According to the investigation, in August 2026, the two suspects arranged for the transport of a servicemember—who was undergoing inpatient treatment at a medical facility in Zhytomyr Oblast—to Kyiv.

Afterward, the man failed to return to his unit without valid reason and evaded his military duties.

Investigators believe that the suspects assisted the servicemember in evading military service. In addition, one of them left his military unit without authorization.

In another incident, according to investigators, military personnel with connections to officials at the territorial recruitment and social support centers (TCC and SP) and military medical commissions (MMC), offered a conscript to arrange for his illegal removal from military registration on health grounds.

The cost of this service was $30,000. To carry out the scheme, the suspects facilitated the preparation of documents at medical facilities in the capital containing false information about the man’s hospitalization, treatment, and diagnoses.

These included a medical record extract and a consultative opinion, which they planned to use during the MMC examination. According to the suspects’ plan, the documents were to serve as the basis for declaring the man unfit for military service and subsequently removing him from the military registry.

Initially, the suspects received a $5,000 advance, and the remaining $25,000 was to be paid once the documents were finalized.

In October 2026, according to the prosecutor’s office, while receiving the second installment of the illicit payment, the two military personnel were caught and detained in accordance with Article 208 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine.

Their actions were classified under the following articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine:

Part 5 of Article 27, Part 4 of Article 368 —aiding and abetting a public official in receiving an illegal benefit of an especially large amount, committed by a group of persons acting in concert;

Part 5 of Article 27 and Part 5 of Article 407—aiding and abetting a military servicemember’s failure to report for duty on time under martial law.

One of the suspects is additionally charged with deserting his post under martial law under Part 5 of Article 407 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

In addition, a military servicemember who failed to return to his military unit after receiving medical treatment has been notified of suspicion under the same article.

All three military personnel have been placed in pretrial detention with the possibility of bail.

Law enforcement officials are currently taking steps to identify officials from the Territorial Coordination Center, the Special Purpose Unit, and the Military Medical Commission who may have been involved in organizing the illegal scheme.

The pretrial investigation is being conducted by the Territorial Office of the State Bureau of Investigations in Kyiv, with operational support from the Internal Security Department of the National Police of Ukraine.

At the same time, in accordance with Article 62 of the Constitution of Ukraine, a person is presumed innocent of a crime until their guilt is proven in accordance with the law and established by a court conviction.

This was reported by the Specialized Prosecutor’s Office for Defense Affairs of the Central Region.

Earlier, the former head of one of the departments at the Kharkiv Regional Psychiatric Hospital was notified of suspicion of organizing an illegal scheme to remove a person subject to military service from the registry.

In Kyiv, a scheme to evade mobilization involving a former official was uncovered.

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) and the National Police uncovered 12 schemes to evade mobilization in eight regions.

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