On November 24 in Kyiv, a senior soldier from the disciplinary battalion of the Military Law Enforcement Service was detained on suspicion of accepting $9,000 in exchange for facilitating a servicemember’s transfer to a rear-area unit. In exchange for that amount, he promised to help the soldier avoid further combat assignments.

The Military Law Enforcement Service of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported the arrest. According to the criminal case file, the suspect offered to facilitate the transfer of a servicemember, who was undergoing basic general military training, to the Honor Guard Battalion.

The arrest took place during a sting operation. The operation was carried out by representatives of the Internal Security Directorate of the Armed Forces of Ukraine under the Main Directorate of the Military Law Enforcement Service, in conjunction with employees of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) and the State Bureau of Investigation (DBR), under the procedural guidance of the specialized prosecutor’s office for defense matters.

According to preliminary information, the suspect also claimed to be able to influence officials to transfer military personnel to rear units, remove the status of unauthorized absence from unit (UAU), and facilitate the reservation of housing in exchange for money.

Investigative actions are currently underway, and law enforcement officials are identifying the possible circle of individuals involved. The issue of notifying the servicemember of suspicion under Part 3 of Article 369-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine—abuse of influence—is being decided, as well as the imposition of a preventive measure in the form of pretrial detention.

The General Staff emphasized that purging the service of dishonest individuals is one of the leadership’s priorities. They also stated that it is unacceptable to use one’s official position and alleged personal connections for personal gain.

In the Kyiv region, a lawyer who organized a scheme to evade military service in exchange for bribes will stand trial.

As a reminder, a 52-year-old Kyiv resident will stand trial in Kamianets-Podilskyi on suspicion of organizing the illegal smuggling of men subject to military conscription across Ukraine’s state border. He demanded 15,000 euros for his services. The pretrial investigation into the case has been completed, and the indictment has been sent to court.

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office have completed the pretrial investigation into a case involving military personnel extorting and receiving unlawful benefits from company representatives. The money was demanded in exchange for the military unit’s unimpeded acceptance of electronic warfare (EW) equipment.

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