Law enforcement officers discovered 11 metal tanks containing liquids that smelled like gasoline, diesel, and alcohol.

Industrial pumps and equipment for transferring fuel were also found on the premises.

In total, approximately 50,000 liters of liquids were seized. An expert analysis confirmed that the gasoline samples taken did not meet state standards.

The prosecutor’s office filed a motion with the court to seize the confiscated fuel and equipment. Law enforcement officials are currently identifying the owners of the fuel depot and investigating to whom and how the fuel was sold.

Source: Kyiv City Prosecutor’s Office.

In the Kyiv region, five members of an organized criminal group will stand trial for the illegal production of fuel and causing nearly 20 million hryvnias in losses to the state.

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has approved a pilot project for the storage of petroleum products belonging to JSC “Ukrnafta” in secure underground facilities of the Ministry of Defense. The initiative will remain in effect for the duration of martial law, but no longer than two years from the date the relevant resolution takes effect.

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