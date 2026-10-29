In Kyiv, police are investigating a case involving inappropriate behavior by a public transportation driver who, according to a female passenger, insulted her for using her fare discount.

Law enforcement learned of the conflict between the woman and the driver the day before while monitoring social media. Police identified the author of the post and interviewed her.

As it turned out, the woman is the mother of a police officer who was killed in the war. She holds a valid ID card entitling her to free public transportation. According to the Kyiv resident, the driver repeatedly expressed dissatisfaction with her use of the benefit and insulted her. Law enforcement officials are currently investigating the circumstances of the incident.

According to law enforcement, the driver in question systematically violates traffic rules, including exceeding speed limits, leaving the scene of an accident, failing to use seat belts, and operating a route taxi with technical defects.

Officers from the Shevchenkivskyi Police Department are currently investigating all the circumstances of the incident, following which the man’s actions will be subject to an appropriate legal assessment.

In addition, an additional inspection will be initiated to verify the legality of the transportation services provided by the relevant carrier, specifically regarding compliance with licensing conditions and other legal requirements. This was reported by the Kyiv Police. The Kyiv City State Administration will create a database of drivers who violate public transportation rules. Public transportation fares in Kyiv will rise to 30 hryvnias: who will be able to ride for free. In July, some Kyiv residents lost their right to free transit Restrictions on the monetization of discounted public transit fares have been lifted for Ukrainians

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