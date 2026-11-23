In Kyiv, 7,744 new cases of influenza, acute respiratory viral infections (ARVI), and COVID-19 were reported during the 47th week, which is 5.9% more than the previous week, although the overall rate (262.3) remains 52% below the average level of intensity.

This was reported by the State Institution “Kyiv City Center for Disease Control and Prevention of the Ministry of Health.”

The increase was observed among both children (4,153 cases) and adults (3,591 cases), while the incidence rate among schoolchildren rose by 13.1% to 2,230 cases. At the same time, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases decreased to 20 (including 10 children); there were no hospitalizations due to the coronavirus, and no patients were reported in intensive care units.

The total number of hospitalized patients rose to 62, including 38 children under the age of 17, while no deaths from complications have been recorded since the start of the epidemic season, and experts remind the public of the importance of vaccination in preventing severe cases of the disease.

Source: Kyiv City State Administration.

In Ukraine, the peak of influenza, acute respiratory viral infections, and COVID-19 cases for this epidemic season is expected around late January to early February, Chief State Sanitary Doctor Oleksandr Chepurnyi stated on television.

Ukraine and a number of European countries are experiencing delays in the delivery of flu vaccines for the 2026–2027 epidemic season. The Center for Public Health explained that this is due to updates to WHO recommendations regarding the composition of the vaccines for all three components, as well as challenges in production and quality control.

Since the start of the flu season on September 28, more than 307,000 Ukrainians have fallen ill with acute respiratory viral infections (ARVI). At the same time, this figure is 20.5% lower than during the same period last year.

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